How to keep your pet safe, comfortable during fireworks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fourth of July can be a miserable time for your pet, so plan in advance to make sure they’re going to be OK during the fireworks shows sure to be lighting up around your neighborhood.

The loud boom of fireworks can cause your pet to start running. In fact, across the country animal control with see a 30%-60% increase in lost pets between July 4 and July 6.

Historically, July 5 is the busiest day for animal shelters all year.

Fernando Acosta-Rua, president and CEO of Pet Paradise, said July 4th is a rough night for our pets

“Animals have a higher sensitivity. Any of the loud noises can create some anxiety that they normally wouldn’t have,” Acosta-Rua said.

Dogs especially can hear a range of sounds that humans can’t, and it’s much louder for them as well. Acosta-Rua also said animals don’t like the light from fireworks, so keep the blinds or curtains closed if they’re happening near a glass door or window so that doesn’t stress them out as well.

There are things you can do to help your dog through the experience:

Try tiring out your dog before the fireworks start so they can rest.

Keep them indoors during the fireworks show and close curtains and blinds.

Use treats to distract your dog.

Try putting the treats in a puzzle toy so they can focus on something other than the fireworks.

Play calming music or put on the TV for your dog.

Don’t leave a scared dog home alone during fireworks.

And it’s not just fireworks that can upset your dog. Watch what they eat!

“A lot of the foods are very fatty, and it doesn’t sit well. It will upset their stomachs, also charcoal and even sunblocks are very dangerous to pets,” Acosta-Rua said. “Check with your veterinarian to make sure nothing bad goes on.”

And make sure your pet has a collar on or is chipped, just in case your furry friend does get away, so you can be reunited.