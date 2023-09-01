Jacksonville Humane Society helps fly 65 dogs, cats north after Hurricane Idalia

The aftermath of Hurricane Idalia left some Florida animal shelters, including Lake City Humane Society (Lake City) and North Florida Animal Rescue (Wellborn) without power, meaning their animals need to be moved elsewhere.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The aftermath of Hurricane Idalia left some Florida animal shelters, including Lake City Humane Society (Lake City) and North Florida Animal Rescue (Wellborn) without power.

Both of the facilities also have outdoor kennels that were damaged by Idalia.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is stepping in and partnering with national nonprofits Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly 65 dogs and cats north to Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown, Delaware.

Moving animals north allows shelters the time and space to repair their facilities while still serving their community.

JHS has a statewide program called Florida Leaders in Lifesaving that unites Florida’s animal welfare organizations in lifesaving throughout the year and during times of crisis.

JHS worked with Florida Leaders in Lifesaving partners to carry out this flight and move animals out of impacted areas in order to provide relief after the hurricane.

“Our friends at Petco Love immediately reached out to ask what was needed, and thanks to our connections with Florida Leaders in Lifesaving, we were able to work with our partners and devise a plan to serve as many animals and impacted communities as possible,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “Seeing Florida’s many animal welfare organizations unite together to save lives is truly remarkable. And we are staying at the ready -- hurricane season is far from over!”

National nonprofits Petco Love and Wings of Rescue partnered with the Jacksonville Humane Society to fly 65 dogs and cats north after Hurricane Idalia (WJXT)

The flight was made possible with funding from Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and Wings of Rescue.

“We are thankful for the quick coordination of the Jacksonville Humane in Florida, and the amazing support and dedication of our partners BOBS from Skechers, the Brandywine SPCA and Wings of Rescue to help communities impacted by Idalia,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president.