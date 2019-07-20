Dogs in Jacksonville looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Violet, rat terrier

Violet is a female rat terrier dog being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. Fear not: She is already house-trained and has been vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Violet's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: Violet is a very sweet dog, but she does not do well with kids, female dogs her size or cats. She likes to snuggle up next to you and sleeps in our bed by our feet. We want to make sure Violet is placed in a good home. Read more about Violet on Petfinder.

Nell, mixed breed

Nell is an adorable female mixed breed dog being kept at Pit Sisters, Inc. Nellis happy to keep company with other dogs. She's been vaccinated and spayed. No need to worry: She's already house-trained. Read more about Nell on Petfinder.

Mutley, treeing walker coonhound and mastiff mix

Mutley is a lovable male treeing walker coonhound and mastiff mix staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. Mutley loves cats and dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette, is already neutered and has all his shots. From Mutley's current caretaker: Meet Mutley. Mutley is a very smart guy! He is a big, lovable boy who is great with other dogs and cohabitates well with cats too. Read more about how to adopt Mutley on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.