Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 cool kitties to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cool kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Mollie, Bombay and Havana mix

Mollie is an adorable female Bombay and Havana mix currently housed at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA). Mollie is happy to keep company with other cats, dogs and kids. Good news: She is already house-trained. Mollie is spayed, and she has had all her shots. Notes from Mollie's caretakers: Mollie is 1 year old and very sweet and playful. She does well with others and loves to fetch tennis balls! She will make an excellent companion to any household. Apply to adopt Mollie today at Petfinder.

Ferrari, domestic shorthair

Ferrari is a female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Jacksonville Humane Society. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Here's what Ferrari's friends at Jacksonville Humane Society think of her: Why hello there, I'm Ferrari. I dream to live the life of luxury in your lap. Your home will become our castle where we will be spoiled endlessly with love. If you share this dream come say hello to me. Read more about Ferrari on Petfinder.

Tommy, domestic shorthair

Tommy is a male domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Jacksonville Humane Society. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Notes from Tommy's caretakers: Hi, I'm Tommy! I'm currently in a foster home where I watch Garfield everyday. If you are interested in me contact JHS today. Read more about how to adopt Tommy on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.