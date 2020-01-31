Help USO with items for traveling service members

The Greater Jax Area USO Welcome Center at Jacksonville International Airport offers a variety of free services to active duty military and their families, retired military, National Guard and reservists. In particular, they are provided with free refreshments, information and referrals and Cyber Café services.

During the month of February, viewers are asked to support our troops by donating single-serving snacks and travel-size personal care items for military travelers who visit the USO Welcome Center at Jacksonville International Airport.

This would be a great group project for companies or organizations to get involved with.

PRINT: List of suggested items for donation

Collection boxes will be at WJXT Channel 4, Fields Auto Group dealerships and Jacksonville area Tire Outlet stores through Feb. 29:

Fields Auto Group:

Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville, 7999 Blanding Blvd.

Lexus of Orange Park, 7040 Blanding Blvd.

Mercedes Benz Orange Park, 7018 Blanding Blvd.

Porsche Jacksonville, 10100 Atlantic Blvd.

Lexus of Jacksonville, 10259 Atlantic Blvd.

Mercedes Benz Jacksonville, 10231 Atlantic Blvd.

Land Rover Jaguar, 11217 Atlantic Blvd.

Cadillac St. Augustine, 375 Outlet Mall Blvd.

Tire Outlet: