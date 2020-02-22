Injured veteran getting new home thanks to Jacksonville non-profit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville native and veteran is getting a new home thanks to the non-profit Home For Our Troops.

Army Specialist Jarrod Addison was injured while serving in Afghanistan in 2011. Saturday morning, Addison and his family members were honored with a community celebration at Joseph Stilwell Military Academy of Leadership.

“Today is overwhelming to say the least," Addison said. “The outpouring of support has been anything more than I’ve ever experienced, so I’m extremely grateful."

Addison joined the Army in 2007 to provide a better life for his family. But while serving in Afghanistan, he was shot in the foot, leading to several surgeries and a life-changing ankle injury.

“Since I’ve been injured it’s definitely been a lot of hurdles to overcome emotionally, physically and financially,” Addison said.

Addison, his wife and three children will soon move back into the community he grew up in, moving from a two-bedroom apartment that’s difficult to navigate with his injury, into a four-bedroom house equipped to safely use a wheelchair.

“With the new floor plan, Ill be able to get around, I’ll be able to roll into a shower. I won’t have to worry about possibly re-breaking my ankle like I’ve done multiple times in the past," Addison said.

The house is still under construction. It’s expected to be completed by the end of summer.

In the future, Addison said he wants to go back to music school to study music production.