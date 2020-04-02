Putnam County Sheriff department is helping by shopping for seniors
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County Sheriff department partnered with Winn-Dixie and Elder Source.
Deputies went shopping for seniors in the area.
Elder source is an Aging and Disability and Resource Center.
Sheriff deputies and volunteers purchased food for elderly shut-ins in the community.
The sun's not even up yet and amazing folks from the Putnam County Police Department, the Sheriff's Office, Winn Dixie...Posted by ElderSource on Wednesday, April 1, 2020
