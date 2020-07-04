Local Elks Lodge sponsors food drive for Mandarin Food Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Elks Lodge is sponsoring a food drive for the Mandarin Food Bank all month.
The Mandarin/St. Johns Elks Lodge said the food bank is now feeding double the amount of families because of the ongoing pandemic.
Donations can be dropped off every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Mandarin/St. Johns Elks Lodge #2866 at 4280 Oldfield Crossing Dr. behind Tapout fitness and next to the Lowe’s parking lot.
Needed items:
- Cans/jars of: veggies, beans, soup, tuna, fruit, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and jelly
- Rice, sleeves of crackers, ramen noodles, breakfast cereal, macaroni and cheese
- Any boxes/packages of single items like popcorn, snacks, cheez-its, cold and hot cereal
- Toilet paper, diapers, bar soap and other toiletries
- Plastic and paper grocery bags
- Dog and cat food