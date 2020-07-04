85ºF

Positively Jax

Local Elks Lodge sponsors food drive for Mandarin Food Bank

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Food pantry
Food pantry (iStock/JulNichols)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Elks Lodge is sponsoring a food drive for the Mandarin Food Bank all month.

The Mandarin/St. Johns Elks Lodge said the food bank is now feeding double the amount of families because of the ongoing pandemic.

Donations can be dropped off every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Mandarin/St. Johns Elks Lodge #2866 at 4280 Oldfield Crossing Dr. behind Tapout fitness and next to the Lowe’s parking lot.

Needed items:

  • Cans/jars of: veggies, beans, soup, tuna, fruit, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and jelly
  • Rice, sleeves of crackers, ramen noodles, breakfast cereal, macaroni and cheese
  • Any boxes/packages of single items like popcorn, snacks, cheez-its, cold and hot cereal
  • Toilet paper, diapers, bar soap and other toiletries
  • Plastic and paper grocery bags
  • Dog and cat food

