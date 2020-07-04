Local Elks Lodge sponsors food drive for Mandarin Food Bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Elks Lodge is sponsoring a food drive for the Mandarin Food Bank all month.

The Mandarin/St. Johns Elks Lodge said the food bank is now feeding double the amount of families because of the ongoing pandemic.

Donations can be dropped off every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Mandarin/St. Johns Elks Lodge #2866 at 4280 Oldfield Crossing Dr. behind Tapout fitness and next to the Lowe’s parking lot.

Needed items: