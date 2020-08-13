Paralyzed Positively Jax award winner in need of wheelchair accessible van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Positively Jax award winner, who has dedicated his life to giving back to his community, now needs your help. John Marcus was paralyzed in a car crash in his senior year of high school in 2003. He suffered both a neck and spinal cord injury. He spent months in the hospital and in rehabilitation centers. Marcus says he hasn’t let his disability hold him back. For the last several years, he has shared his story to motivate others, he works with children, and helps families in need.

From doing the things most of us take for granted to sharing his story of survival, John Marcus has never let his disability get in the way. Especially when it comes to helping others.

"When I first got paralyzed, I didn't have people to give back to me like that," Marcus said. "I know what it feels like to not have. So, I try as much as I can to give back to people who need those things."

Marcus holds yearly back to school drives. He visits schools, including his alma mater, Raines High School, and speaks to people of all ages. His hope is to bring hope.

"It's hard to be in a wheelchair and still do the things that you want to," Marcus. "Especially with today's kids, it's hard. It just seems like every day it's something different. I want to try to change the world if I could."

Despite Marcus' giving nature and independent spirit, relying on public transportation has its limits. In addition to everything he does in the community, Marcus has worked for ADT for the last 12 years. He enjoys spending time with family and friends and says living an independent life is something he values. For a man who aims to make a difference for others, Marcus says having a van for his wheelchair would make his difference.

"I get off at 5:00, sometimes I don't get home until 8:00 at night," Marcus said. "To get off work and be home at a decent time, eat dinner, get to bed... that'd be the best feeling in the world."

Marcus’ friends have created a Go Fund Me account to help in this endeavor. They say no amount is too small and would mean everything to a man who gives so much. If you’d like to donate to Marcus’ Go Fund Me, you can click here.