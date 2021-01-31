Jacksonville police rescue kitten from drain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A kitten has a new home tonight thanks to two officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The agency posted to its Facebook page on Sunday that Officers Renner and Baker responded to a call about a kitten stuck in a drain.
Officer Renner lowered a small trash can into the drain and was able to pull the feline to safety.
Officer Baker gave the kitten a safe home.
Yesterday, Zone 6 Officers Renner and Baker responded to a call about a kitten stuck in a drain. After searching every...Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 31, 2021