Jacksonville police rescue kitten from drain

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

JSO Officer in Zone 6 rescue kitten. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A kitten has a new home tonight thanks to two officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The agency posted to its Facebook page on Sunday that Officers Renner and Baker responded to a call about a kitten stuck in a drain.

Officer Renner lowered a small trash can into the drain and was able to pull the feline to safety.

Officer Baker gave the kitten a safe home.

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 31, 2021

