Best advice from mom: Always set a godly Christian example

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All month long we have been celebrating mom.

We asked what’s the best advice your mom ever gave you.

Then, each week we picked a winner and announced it on The Morning Show

Our fourth and final winner is Aaliyah Mack, whose mom, Sonya Jackson, had this advice to share:

“For some people, I may be the only Bible they read. Therefore, I have to always set a godly Christian example. By loving and having love for each other is how people will know that I am a Disciple of Christ.”

What an inspiring message, Aaliyah! Thanks for sharing.

And we also want to thank everyone who participated in this contest.

