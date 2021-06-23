Best advice from dad: Make God the head of your life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Father’s Day may have come and gone, but we’re still celebrating dads all month long.

We are asking you to share the best advice your dad ever gave you (along with a photo of your awesome dad). Then, each week we will randomly pick a winner and announce it on The Morning Show.

The fourth winners of our Celebrate Your Dad contest are Rachel Boyd and her father, Marion.

Rachel says this is the best advice her dad ever gave her: “Make God the head of your life. Wherever you go, and whatever you do, follow him and you will never be steered wrong.”

Rachel will be taking home a $250 gift card. That’s four gift cards down, leaving only one up for grabs.

Enter for a chance to win the final gift card on News4Jax.com. Just login to Insider and look for this contest on your profile page.

The deadline to enter is June 29.