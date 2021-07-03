Gianna’s Path of Love: Creating memories for kids with disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Making a Positively Jax difference -- one local organization is helping to enhance the lives of children with disabilities and their families.

Jamie Bowlds, the president of Gianna’s Path of Love, joined The Morning Show to talk about Gianna’s Path of Love.

“Our mission is to preserve and enhance life for children with disabilities and their families,” the website said. “The way that we do that is by getting necessary equipment, ramps, wheelchair accessible bathrooms, lift systems, wheelchair vans and more.”

You can get involved and help out today! The organization is holding a fundraiser on Saturday night at Panera from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

20% of proceeds will be donated to Gianna’s Path of Love.

Click here to learn more.