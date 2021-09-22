Help the Jacksonville Zoo with ZOO-A-THON fundraiser

Help the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens with fundraising efforts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will host a ZOO-A-THON fundraiser to help raise money for one of Jacksonville’s most cherished institutions.

The zoo suffered a $6 million loss in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the ZOO-A-THON helped raise over $400,000 for the care of over 2,000 animals and 1,000 plant species.

News4Jax is proud to partner with the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, along with Gemstone Productions, to present the 2021 ZOO-A-THON. Eden Kendall and Mark Payton from River City Live will host this year’s show, which brings back an incredible night of animals, special guests, and inspirational stories to raise crucial funds.

Every donation will not only help feed and care for animals and plants, but also maintain and advance the zoo’s efforts as an education and conservation resource for the community.

Ad

The 2021 ZOO-A-THON will air on WJXT-Channel 4 and News4Jax.com on Sunday, October 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This year’s goal is $350,000. You can donate online today. Even one gift of $25 will feed the zoo’s Magellanic penguins for a day!