Orange Park Junior High runner-up for sportsmanship award

Orange Park Junior High School was granted the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship award, announced by the Florida High School Athletic Association. The school was selected as the runner up for the state of Florida after only two schools were recognized out of 90 middle school programs.

The award is presented to overall classification recipients and runner ups whose total sports program best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship as demonstrated by its coaches, players, and spectators, said coordinator of district athletics in Clay County, John Sgromolo.

“Many people think differently about the meaning of sportsmanship. Many people think it means being nice to your team and the other team, but sportsmanship is so much more than that,” student athlete Anna Wages said, “Sportsmanship to me, means trust and reliability in yourself and your teammates.”

The award has been presented annually since 1991 and is named in honor of FHSAA Commissioner Emeritus Fred E. Rozelle.

You can view the full awards presentation for Orange County Junior High on OneClay Sports Youtube.