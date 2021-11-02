Communities in Schools celebrates 30 years of helping struggling students

Communities in Schools of Jacksonville has helped more than 110,000 children since it was founded in 1990. News4Jax's Lena Pringle spoke with the CEO about his takeaways from three decades of service.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Communities in Schools of Jacksonville, a group that serves students in difficult situations, is celebrating a major milestone.

“I still wake up every day and say, ‘God it’s been 30 years,’” said Leon Baxton, CEO of Communities in Schools of Jacksonville.

First hired as a caseworker, Braxton rose to the top position at the agency which currently serves more than 7,000 struggling students in dozens of Duval County schools through a variety of programs.

He credits social services like this for saving his life.

“I had a rough childhood -- losing my mother to a heroin overdose at 10,” Baxton said. “Placed on welfare. Placed in the custody of my grandmother who died at 12 and was placed in custody of my aunt. And at 14, lost a favorite uncle. At 16, another uncle. And years later, my father drank himself to death.”

Turning his pain into purpose, Baxton has now helped more than 110,000 students have been helped under his leadership and the organization has assisted in raising the graduation rate for Duval County Public Schools.

“Communities in Schools, I always say has changed my life for the better,” said Dominic Cummings, a former student.

This former CIS student has known Baxton for 20 years. He has gone from a struggling student to a successful businessman and family man. He now volunteers with CIS.

“I am one of eight kids and the first to receive a bachelor’s degree,” Cummings said. “And for me to see Mr. Baxton waving his hand in the crowd as I walked across the stage.”

Braxton said that is his biggest reward.

“When I see the students that were in my program that were young and now are adults, and I’m fortunate enough to still be with the agency,” Braxton said. “They come back. Some of them work for us and some of us have their kids in our afterschool program. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Cummings and Baxton give this advice to students who may be struggling: set your goals, focus through challenges, surround yourself with caring adults and find a mentor.

For more information about Communities in Schools of Jacksonville and how to get involved, visit CISJAX.org.