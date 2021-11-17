300 turkeys & all the fixings delivered to military families at Neptune Beach Winn Dixie

Not just a few turkeys to share -- but hundreds.

With an event Tuesday night, the partnership between the United Service Organizations and Winn Dixie is making “Turkey Day” dreams come true.

Jesse Owens is the store manager of the Winn Dixie in Neptune Beach.

“America’s in a season of giving, and right now, we’re partnering with USO to give away 300 meals to our active military and veteran families,” Owens said.

Military families pre-registered, then showed up Tuesday night to collect on 300 turkeys and what they called “holiday meal essentials.”

This donation is one of many happening because of Southeastern Grocers. The parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets plans to distribute 5,000 frozen turkeys in the region.

“They get a turkey and they get all the fixings for a whole holiday meal. You got your green bean casserole and you got potatoes, your carrots -- everything you need for meal,” Owens said.

The hope is to help some of the more than 38-million people experiencing food insecurity. Twelve million of them live in the nation’s southeast.

But this giveaway – specifically helps military members.

“The mission of the UFO is keep our military connected to family, home and country. What better way than Turkey and all the fixings for Thanksgiving holiday?” said Mike O’Brien, USO executive director.

The USO has other holiday events they’re getting ready for, including the care packages, sent to deployed military wherever they are in the world. There’s also the annual USO Holiday Giving Tree.