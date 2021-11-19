Domestic violence survivor making Positively Jax difference as victim advocate

Telecia Allen overcame her own personal hardships and used her life lessons to make a Positively Jax difference in the lives of others, making her the winner of today's award.

Allen is a domestic violence survivor. Her co-workers at Hubbard House say she miraculously turned her pain into a passion that now has her working as a Victim Advocate at Hubbard House.

Hubbard House is a domestic violence center where victims can seek shelter, find security and be spared suffering.

Allen, because of her life experience, can connect with those looking for newfound freedom and help them open the door to success in finding it. In her own nurturing way, Allen helps them understand that love should not hurt and they are worthy of being loved.

Allen has been working to help others for more than 20 years. A co-worker said she tenaciously fights for her clients’ rights and refuses to back down while protecting them.