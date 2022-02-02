Jacksonville honors military spouses with free ‘Night Out’ on Thursday

Tomorrow is the 5th annual Military Spouses Night Out at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of those whose spouses are in the military. This Thursday the city is treating them to a special “Night Out.”

The 5th annual Military Spouse Night Out is a night of pampering and fun for military spouses with a valid military ID card.

Many organizations will be represented to provide the spouses with resources and samples.

The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. It’s free, but registration is requested at: https://militaryspousesnightout22.eventbrite.com.

Free parking is available in Lot Z.