69º
wjxt logo

Positively Jax

Jacksonville honors military spouses with free ‘Night Out’ on Thursday

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Military, Positively Jax, Community, Morning Show
Tomorrow is the 5th annual Military Spouses Night Out at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville recognizes the contributions and sacrifices of those whose spouses are in the military. This Thursday the city is treating them to a special “Night Out.”

The 5th annual Military Spouse Night Out is a night of pampering and fun for military spouses with a valid military ID card.

Many organizations will be represented to provide the spouses with resources and samples.

The event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. It’s free, but registration is requested at: https://militaryspousesnightout22.eventbrite.com.

Free parking is available in Lot Z.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email