How one local middle school is working to reshape students’ view of their future

One local middle school is working to reshape how students view their future. It held an event that introduced kids to community members who have pursued careers in fields they may not have thought were even possible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Celebrating Black Culture.

One local middle school is working to reshape how students view their futures.

It held an event introducing kids to community members who’ve pursued careers in fields they may not have thought were even possible, a new take on the traditional career fair.

I visited Matthew Gilbert Middle School to participate in an event where students took part in what the school calls a Black History Career Carousel.

It brought in people from across the community, to help inspire hundreds of middle school children, and expose them to career possibilities.

Many of the vendors I spoke with said events like this are important for children to see their options, because if they don’t see it -- they may not know they can achieve it.

“No matter race, what you are, you can do whatever you want to do in life,” said Jayven Knighton, Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School student.

Knighton was one of the hundreds of students at Matthew Gilbert Middle School who learned an important lesson at this year’s Black History Career Carousel.

Ad

“It’s just an activity that we decided to come up with for all of our kids to get exposed to as many career opportunities out there. So non-traditional, traditional just to get those kids inspired,” said Tiffany Sutton, Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School Assistant Principal.

“We believe in exposure. Our students need to be exposed to every opportunity that presents itself. A lot of students are not aware of the different career paths that they may take and the schools that offer those career paths,” said LaTonya Parker, Matthew W. Gilbert Middle School Principal.

Health care, law enforcement, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and everything in between.

Community members showed up at the middle school to help inspire students to dream bigger about their futures.

“So, the different vendors that we have here we’re hoping that they expose them to those ideals to change their mindset to start thinking about those different career paths that they never thought about,” said Parker.

Ad

“It was important because it showed me, I could do whatever I want to in life,” said Knighton. “Get the mindset to know what they want to do in life, to succeed in life.”

Inspiring the next generation, by redefining what’s possible one career fair at a time.

“Everyone can network. Come together and know that it’s Black Excellence happening not just in our back doors, but across the street, down the street, it’s happening. And a lot of times we just don’t know it. So, if we can just have someone spread the word and get these kids inspired to know that there’s someone rooting for them,” said Sutton. “Not just here on Matthew Gilbert’s campus but someone down the street and around the corner. And I think it’s going to be a great big event.”

While this was the school’s first Black History Career Carousel, it most certainly won’t be the last.

I met so many wonderful kids, who wanted to be lawyers, athletes, cosmetologists, coders, in the military and technology to name a few. Hopefully, I convinced some of them to become journalists.