NCSO participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Monday.

Law enforcement officers from over 300 Florida agencies came together during this state-wide torch run to benefit athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

Each year, over 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay through 67 counties in Florida.

The torch run in Nassau County began at 10:30 a.m. The run began at West Nassau High School’s track and the finish line was located at Callahan Barbeque.

A celebration was held afterward.

