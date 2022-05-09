NCSO participates in Torch Run for Special Olympics

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Monday.

Law enforcement officers from over 300 Florida agencies came together during this state-wide torch run to benefit athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

Each year, over 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1,500-mile relay through 67 counties in Florida.

The torch run in Nassau County began at 10:30 a.m. The run began at West Nassau High School’s track and the finish line was located at Callahan Barbeque.

A celebration was held afterward.