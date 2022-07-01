Military mom scores free makeover ahead of 4th of July weekend

The Avenues Mall honored a military mom of two with a lavish makeover and shopping spree on Friday -- completely free of cost.

Jennifer Fosky, a trauma nurse, was chosen after she entered a “Military Mom Makeover” contest on the Avenues Mall Instagram page.

The Avenues Mall said the idea was surrounded by celebrating mothers.

“We did this giveaway during Mother’s Day,” Ashlee Schneider, Avenues Malls spokesperson, said. “We just want to show appreciation for the military community.”

Fosky had an entire day to shop ‘til she dropped. She bought clothes from Dillards, and makeup from Mac Cosmetics -- she also bought jewelry from Pandora and macarons from Le Macaron Franchise!

Before and after pictures of Jennifer Fosky, who received a free makeover sponsored by the Avenues Malls (Avenues Malls)

Fosky said her husband has been in the military for 12 years. Although he spends a lot of time away from the family, Fosky makes sure to keep him close. She keeps a plush doll of her husband tucked in her purse!

“Once he was gone, I realized how I appreciate him,” Fosky said. “I basically went from having to help to being a single mom for a little bit.”

Fosky is a mother of two and said her daughter helps her out a lot by reminding her to take a nap, for instance. She also has a 3-year-old son, who she said constantly says “Hi, daddy!” whenever he sees an airplane.

“He doesn’t understand that daddy can’t come home,” Fosky said. “There’s only so much you can do to make him understand.”

Talk of the Town Boutique was one of the event sponsors, and Bryanetta Humphrey said, “Being a part of the Military Mom’s Makeover gives us the opportunity to give back to the service members’ families that often give so much for us.”

“I’m just happy to have a day to myself. It’s tough, but we are almost halfway through,” Fosky said.