Trauma survivor making Positively JAX difference by focusing on mental health in young men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This month’s Positively JAX winner is focusing on mental health in a community that’s often ignored. Shontae Jackson created Subliminal Dreamz to address mental health in men.

“Being able to have this moment is very humbling and very grateful. Because if I would have gone another route, I wouldn’t be here,” Jackson said.

Jackson nearly took her life after suffering from trauma but because she’s still alive she’s determined that others will thrive.

“I am for everyone. But I am mainly for my young men. I want to empower them. I want them to know that they have a voice. I want them to know that they were never alone that they don’t have to walk alone,” Jackson said.

She started Subliminal Dreamz in 2020 after her stepson was killed by someone he knew. Her goal is to provide a space for young men to tackle and overcome adversity by equipping them with the right tools.

“We’re providing community events to get you (men) out to see these therapists to see these mental health facilities that are available. So you can find someone that connects with you,” Jackson said.

Jackson believes the starting point is different for every young man. Maybe they could benefit from counseling, providing basic necessities, or even yoga. Her goal is to fill the gap and make it accessible.

“At Subliminal Dreamz, our mission is to be as you are, we want you to be as you are, we want you to be as you were meant to be. But we want you to be healthy. We want you to be healed. We want you to understand your mental capacity, and we want to break generational curses,” Jackson said.

For information about Subliminal Dreamz or if you’d like to help go to https://www.subliminaldreamz.org/.