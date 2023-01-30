Downtown church serves nearly 300 people in need at ‘Body and Soul’ giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bethel Baptist Church hosted the first “Body and Soul” event of the year Sunday afternoon.

The event that served nearly 300 people in need in Jacksonville is an initiative to help ensure that people have access to what they need.

Members of the church volunteered their time throughout the month of January to collect over 100 totes and suitcases filled with necessities such as toiletries, blankets, socks and wool hats.

COVID-19 and flu tests are also provided along with food and evangelizing.

Dozens gather in line for Bethel Baptist Church's 'Body and Soul' giveaway event (Bethel Baptist Church)