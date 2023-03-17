Clinical research center gives back to community through clothing donation event

The Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research (JCCR) will be hosting a community clothing event to help those who may need new clothes.

The event is Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4085 University Boulevard South in Suite 1.

JCCR is a center where new medications and clinical trials for those medications are researched before they get approval for general use.

Research center employees recognize that people are financially strained and wanted to do something to help others, so they started donating their gently-used clothing.

There are clothing options for adults and children.

Jackie Morrison, who works in the marketing department, said people who come to the event will be given a $100 voucher that can be used toward individual items.

“So, they can come here and [...] get a couple of things worth $10 or 5$, maybe some $20 items, and that will come up to a total amount of $100,” Morrison said.

JCCR manager Nalini Jones said the center falls under the ENCORE initiative. ENCORE is an acronym for Encouraging Community Research and Education.

“Doing something like this is also a way of giving back to the community that supports us and participates in programs with us,” Jones said. “We hope to do more things like this in the future to engage with the community, but yes, it’s also a way to announce our presence on another level. Everything we do is based on people volunteering to participate in trials so anything we can do to also show our appreciation to them is important to us.”

Organizers said if needed, they will extend the event to Saturday.