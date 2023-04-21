Ruff gig: Charles, the fire station dog, takes on a new job in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The newest member of the Clay County Professional Firefighters is quite the cutie! Charles, the fire station support dog, started his new job this week.

As a station/therapy dog, Charles and his team will make visits to fire stations in Clay County, checking on firefighters and assisting with many of the specific issues firefighters face daily.

Charles the support dog (Clay County Professional Firefighters)

The pup has been trained by K9s for Warriors and will have handlers from Firefighter Union Local 3362. The handlers have been vetted and certified to care for Charles on and off shift and will help the dog assist firefighters.

Charles will be providing emotional support and stress relief with doggie kisses, hugs and companionship. Congratulations Charles, you’re a very good boy!