Clara White Mission wants to make ‘Miracle’ with backyard BBQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time for another miracle.

The Clara White Mission’s annual “Miracle on Ashley Street” is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at 613 West Ashley Street in Jacksonville.

The backyard BBQ event will be hosted by News4JAX Chief Meteorologist Richard Nunn, so you know it will be a good time – with lots of good food.

This year’s theme, “Backyard BBQ on Ashley Street,” will be an afternoon filled with southern favorites made by CWM’s executive chef Bobby Burns and performances by local musicians.

Clara White Mission hosts backyard BBQ for annual Miracle on Ashley Street. (Provided by Clara White Mission)

The goal of the event is to increase awareness of the homeless crisis in Jacksonville and the impact of food scarcity.

“We’ve been known for years for just helping the homeless but we do other work in the community,” said CWM president and CEO Ju’Coby Pittman. “We have a culinary arts and a janitorial and now an agricultural program where we’re providing training on a 10.5 acre farm on the Northside.”

The annual luncheon fundraiser, which News4JAX is proud to partner with as the media sponsor, provides a hot meal to people living on the street and raises funds to expand feeding programs like the CWM Food Pantry, Meals2Go and the food services offered to veterans living in CWM’s transitional housing.

Tickets are $35, seniors eat for $10 and those experiencing homelessness eat free.

You can join the fight against hunger in Jacksonville by purchasing a ticket to Miracle on Ashley Street: Click here.