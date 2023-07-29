The Laundry Project helps Jacksonville families 1 quarter at a time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Tampa-based nonprofit organization is helping those in need who do not always have access to wash and dry their clothes.

The Laundry Project hosted two events in Jacksonville Saturday to make a difference in the community.

The free-of-charge event helped local families at the Veterans Coin Laundry on Baymeadows Road and at the Discount Coin Laundry on Soutel Drive.

Jason Sowell is the founder and president of Current Initiatives, the parent organization of the Laundry Project. Over the years, it has helped tens of thousands of families nationwide.

“Clean laundry is kind of interesting because, for a lot of people, it’s more of a luxury than it is a regularity. Especially these days with the economy and a lot of inflation,” Sowell said.

The organization supplied all quarters and laundry detergent to get the job done.

Sowell said the reaction from people was amazing.

“Even today, a guy came in and was just surprised by it and very much, ‘man this is a blessing, thank you. I can buy lunch now that I wasn’t going to buy before,” Sowell said.

For Sowell, it is not only about giving back. It’s also about being part of something bigger.

“Everyone has bad weeks, everyone has bad days,” Sowell said. “We’re all on the same playing field, we’re all struggling in different ways. As a community, when we’re helping each other, that raises all of us up in many ways.”

The Laundry Project is always in need of volunteers and donations to keep the mission going. If you’re interested in lending an extra hand, visit laundrybycurrent.org.