Remarkable milestone: Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not every day someone turns 106 years old!

Mrs. Eloise West, a beloved member of the Jacksonville community, marked an extraordinary milestone on Thursday.

West was born on Aug. 10, 1917, and has witnessed over a century of history. She grew up in Jacksonville, then she moved to Connecticut, before moving back to Jacksonville in 2000.

Despite the physical distance between them, Mrs. West’s cousin, Laveta Barrett, 72, who lives in Orlando, called us to make sure her cousin was being celebrated around the city!

Laveta’s message for her cousin is, “Happy birthday, Mike. I love you. And yes, you are crazy.” Mike is her nickname for Eloise, dating back years and stemming from her maiden name.

She also said they talk on the phone every night at 11:30 p.m. after watching News4Jax.

Mrs. Eloise lost her husband, Marcellous West, in 2006. Her only daughter, Dorothy L. Wilson, passed away in 2009. She was a retired teacher and church musician.

Laveta said Mrs. Eloise is known for saying, “You’re not making it out of this world alive.”

We hope Mrs. Eloise has a day full of joy, laughter, and heartfelt wishes.

Happy 106th birthday, Eloise!