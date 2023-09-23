‘They make an impact’: Former NICU babies reconnect with their nurses at celebration to show appreciation, gratitude

A special reunion between babies who spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit and the nurses who took care of them!

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital got the chance to reconnect with their caregivers at a special celebration filled with games, costumes and plenty of appreciation.

Kelly Mosley and her now 14-year-old daughter, Maggie, attended the event.

Maggie weighed just over 3 pounds when she was born and spent time in the hospital’s NICU.

“I just want them to know that even though they have such a hard job, they do make an impact. And what they do is so important,” Mosley said.

Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Amy Davidson said some babies have stayed in the NICU for 60 days.

“Just the thought of that, as a mom, to not have your child for the first two months, but seeing them now, they’re active. They’re running around. They’re so healthy. It’s really amazing,” Davidson said.

“I can remember riding home with my husband and my parents,” Mosley said. “I cried the whole way home. It was really hard, but the NICU nurses took such good care of her.”

Mike Soucy with HCA said it’s great seeing the kids return and watching them grow as well.

Maggie was also delighted to experience this for herself.

“I think what they do is really important, and I’d like to say thank you to them because they’ve helped me and so many other people,” she said.

Mosley says her hope is for these nurses and doctors to know they make a big impact.

“What they do is so important. Not just taking care of these babies and, they’re special patients, but for the families and loved ones, and the peace and assurance they give them while they’re getting care here,” Mosley said.

This is the hospital’s 5th event of its kind with the goal of saying thank you to the selfless heroes.