Jacksonville veteran single-handedly donates 40 Shoeboxes of Love for those without homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All week long, News4JAX has been asking our community to make a difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness by donating to the City Rescue Mission’s Annual Shoeboxes of Love project.

The boxes, which are filled with personal hygiene items and wrapped in a new blanket, are a small way to provide hope to those in need.

This year, donations have been slow, until Wednesday when one local veteran went the extra mile.

Monica Wroten, a U.S. Navy veteran, donated 40 boxes for members of our community impacted by homelessness.

Wroten said she heard about the Boxes last year and decided to help.

Last year she donated 20 boxes, and this year doubled it!

When we met her at the station, she encouraged everyone to help and said everyone should donate at least five boxes.

“I feel so blessed to be able to do something because I am so blessed,” Wroten said. “Everyone can at least do five (boxes).”

Wroten hopes to do 60 boxes next year.

Shoeboxes of Love may be dropped off at:

City Rescue Mission, 426 S. McDuff Ave., 32254

Closets by Design, 3728 Philips Highway, Suite 301 & 304, 32207

McGowan’s Heating & Air Conditioning, 11320 Phillips Parkway Dr. E, 32256

WJXT Channel 4 studios, 4 Broadcast Place, 32207

We are accepting boxes now through Nov. 17.

Donors are asked to wrap the box with a new blanket and indicate on each box whether it is for a man, a woman, or a child (boy or girl).

