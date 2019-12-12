Apartments for rent in Jacksonville: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Jacksonville?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Jacksonville if you're on a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

112 W. Adams St. (Downtown Jacksonville)

Listed at $1,604/month, this 867-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 112 W. Adams St.

The apartment has a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features an elevator. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability and is bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

12349 Rouen Cove Drive (Oceanway)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode over at 12349 Rouen Cove Drive. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 1,733 square feet.

The building features garage parking. The unit also offers a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

1632 Monument Oaks Drive (East Arlington)

Next, check out this 1,631-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 1632 Monument Oaks Drive. It's listed for $1,590/month.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet and carpeted floors in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

12122 Cheyenne Trail (Julington Creek)

Located at 12122 Cheyenne Trail, here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,625/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11549 Sycamore Cove Lane (Oceanway)

Listed also at $1,625/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 11549 Sycamore Cove Lane.

The building comes with a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you're in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.