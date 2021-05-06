The History of the Datil Pepper | River City Live

St. Augustine is the datil pepper capitol of the world. Locals find this spicy, yet sweet pepper mixed in every dish imaginable, even dessert. But where did it come from? Was it always here? Why does it thrive in this region?

We went on a quest and met several people in the datil pepper industry from datil pepper farmers and bottlers to people that have a cultural tie and history to it and a pioneer that took the pepper to a national level. All experts and all had different stories. Similar, but different. From science to historical documents, we investigated several theories and plausible scenarios. The outcome might surprise you.