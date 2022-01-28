Legend of R&B concert at The Ritz Theatre

Next week, break out the baggy looks because the Ritz R&B legends concert is throwing it back...Way back.

Deb Mcduffie and Paris Winningham, who you might recognize from the voice, appeared on RCL to give us details.

Bicentennial Concert Series first show “Legends of R&B special appearance by Paris Winningham (The Voice)

Ritz Theatre & Museum 829 N. Davis Street downtown Jacksonville

Saturday Feb. 5th 8 pm Tickets $25, special student ticket with ID $10

Local performers and performers from Brooklyn, the Carolinas and Atlanta!