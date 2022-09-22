Motor Stunt show ‘Nitro Extreme in Orange Park

Autosports fanatics, are you looking for a thrilling experience? They have just what you are looking for! Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. Get ready to buckle up Orange Park, because we are coming your way!

This show is action-packed from start to finish. From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed, our show will feature the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience. Our drivers promise to exceed your expectations. They are ready to maneuver these crazy vehicles and show off their skills.

Lights, Motors, Action! Turn your engine on and come and see us at Orange Park Mall at 1910 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL 32073– in the parking lot by the checkered flags

The show will feature nearly 2 hours of entertainment full of heart racing excitement. Special souvenir items, such as T-shirts, will be available for purchase.

Tickets for this year’s shows can be purchased in advance through the website https://tickets.nitroextreme.com

Show hours for Orange Park, FL are :

September 22 - Thursday: 7:30pm

September 23 - Friday: 7:30pm

September 24 - Saturday: 4:30pm & 7:30pm

September 25 - Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Due to the current state of the nation, Nitro Extreme commits to not only produce a high-quality experience but to also prioritize a safe and hygienic event for all attendees. All of our Nitro Extreme shows are organized in accordance with the new safety standards, as well as per official government and local authority guidance and regulations.

For more information about the Nitro Extreme Tour visit the website: https://www.nitroextreme.com or call 941-704-8572.

Follow as details are updated on Facebook.com/NitroExtremeShow and Instagram @NitroExtremeShow.