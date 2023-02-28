Stretches while in the office or at home

Zen Miller is a multifaceted healer who takes the holistic approach to whole body wellness. She specializes in mind/body structural integration, a somatic approach to bringing your body back into balance. Triple licensed in Florida and Washington State, Zen is a nationally certified massage therapist of 25 years with Intra-oral Endorsement, Master Esthetician of 15 years, specializing in Oncology, sensitive and reactive skin. Zen is a Group Fitness Instructor of 35 years, USAF Vet, Energy Worker, Judge at the The Skin Games International Skincare Competition and Continuing Educator. She has been featured on multiple podcasts and industry publications.