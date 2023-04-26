Dine out and give back

Northeast Florida AIDS Network (NFAN) is the longest-standing AIDS Service Organization (ASO) in Northeast Florida, established in 1989. Staff and volunteers serve Duval, Baker, St. Johns, Nassau, and Clay counties. NFAN’s mission is to provide compassionate leadership, services, and advocacy in meeting the prevention, health, spiritual, and social needs of individuals, families, and communities. As long as there is a need, NFAN is committed to our mission and stands ready to serve the community. Their services include case management, housing assistance, insurance program, nutritionist services, the food pantry, and more.

See Diningoutforlife.com or nfanjax.org for more information.