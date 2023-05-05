Players By The Sea presents “Choir Boy”

For over 58 years players by the Sea has presented productions that are engaging, thought-provoking, emotionally stimulating and entertaining through the extraordinary support and dedication from community volunteers – actors, directors, designers, backstage crews, carpenters, visual artists, etc. Players by the Sea is an artistic home for anyone who wants to engage with the community through interactive and incredible storytelling.

Play Overview:

Pharus doesn’t fit in at The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, a prestigious academy dedicated to the education of young black men. Despite embodying the strong, ethical morals the school promotes, being gay has made him an outsider within its hallowed halls. But this year, his talent and perseverance have paid off with a chance to lead the school’s choir, a position where he may finally have the opportunity to redefine himself as a leader and a confident young man. With its uplifting music and electrifying dance routines, Choir Boy will inspire you to raise your voice and cheer as one student boldly stands up to the traditions that seek to silence him. This tender yet invigorating coming-of-age musical drama was the Broadway debut of Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), whose deeply human storytelling illuminates the chaotic collision of masculinity, tradition, and self discovery on the path to adulthood. Tarell Alvin McCraney is one of the most talented writers in film and theatre. The work that he creates allows audiences to see themselves within the characters and relate to the circumstances that they face. Tarell brings a unique, inspiring story with Choir Boy to the stage, Players by the Sea is thrilled to be producing this beautiful story.