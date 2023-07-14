Truth Auto- Providing female focused auto services in Duval!

Truth Auto Repair is honest and fair repair shop. Owned and operated by Melissa Pitman, who established Truth Auto Repair as Duval’s first Black and Female owned auto body repair shop. Melissa launched the business to give customers a better and more comfortable experience. They work hard to provide great service to the Jacksonville community. Their goal is simple: to provide an exceptional customer experience in a comfortable atmosphere where the customer can be at ease and trust that they are are in the right hands.

Visit: www.truthautorepair.com for more information and join them for their official grand opening Saturday 7/15!