Female surfers ready to make waves in Jacksonville

Super Girl Surf Pro returns to Jax Beach for the 3rd year and is proud to bring the largest female sports event and festival. The free event will host the surfing at the Jax Beach Pier and all festival activities will take place at SeaWalk Pavilion. The Super Girl Concert Series will include 12 artists featuring Sean Kingston, Joywave, St. Lucia, We The Kings, OMI, Honey Hounds, Surfer Girl, Hello Sister, Bombargo, Hayes Warner, The Band Light, and local band Parks and Razz. The event begins on Friday Nov. 10 and runs through Sunday Nov. 12.