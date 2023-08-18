Body farms can help solve crimes: What questions do you have for our experts?

This article is part of "Solutionaries," our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com .

Donating your body to science could help solve crimes all over the country.

There are only eight body farms in the country. The research that happens inside the locked gates at the George Mason University body farm in Manassas, Virginia, is fascinating.

Our team received such a tremendous response after the stories aired that we’re bringing on the experts to answer your questions live!

How exactly can bees solve crimes and what do they bring back to their hives?

What is it like to do this kind of research and be on the cutting edge?

What mysteries are still out there that you hope to solve?

And YOUR questions! Ask now below, and we’ll answer questions live:

We’re sitting down with forensic science experts to answer your questions about what happens at the George Mason University body farm and what it means for the future of solving crimes. It’s a live event on Monday, August 28 at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT).

Here’s who we are talking to:

Mary Ellen O’Toole: A former FBI profiler who has interviewed serial killers all over the country. She is now the Forensic Science Program Director at George Mason University.

Emily Rancourt: A former crime scene specialist with the Prince William County Police Department who used to investigate homicides, suicides, suspicious deaths and any crime scene with a life-threatening injury where they didn’t know if the victims were going to live or die. She’s now the program’s associate director.

Chris Durac: A former GMU student, who now works for the college as the Forensic Science Project Manager. He oversees the crime scene house where students get hands-on experience investigating and using the tools the professionals use.

Catch up before the livestream by watching these stories now:

See you on the live chat with the experts: Monday, August 28 at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT).

