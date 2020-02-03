Spinal hygiene tips that might make neck, back pain go away

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re frustrated by constant neck or back pain caused by spinal decay, it might be comforting to know that those issues can be fixed in ways that don’t involve surgery or medication.

Spinal decay is often caused by poor posture, whether that means from sitting at a desk at work, lifting objects or sleeping.

Dr. Anthony Crothers, also known as “Doc Tony,” said a little hump can often build on the back of people’s necks when they exhibit bad posture and their heads are too far forward.

“Just like somebody can develop tooth decay, you can develop spinal decay in the same way,” said Crothers, who operates Doc Tony Clinics in the Jacksonville area. “Your ligaments and soft tissue, they get weak and they get overstretched. Muscles in the front become contracted and muscles in the back become lengthened and weakened. This leads to improper body mechanics.”

Crothers said a lot of spinal issues can be corrected simply by practicing spinal hygiene and displaying better posture in all facets of life.

When at a desk or driving in a car, sitting up properly in a chair or seat is important.

When exercising or lifting heavy objects, bending the knees while doing so is vital.

When sleeping, it’s important to rest on your back and keep the spine neutral, rather than have it get twisted around in other sleeping positions.

“If you did to your car what you do to your body, you’d have to take your car and get it aligned,” Crothers said.

Crothers said just like it’s important to brush teeth to maintain dental hygiene, it’s equally important to practice daily spinal hygiene on all 26 vertebrae in the spine to avoid back or neck injuries that can either be caused by sudden trauma, or over time due to poor posture habits.

“Health is not given to you,” Crothers said. “You have to earn it.”

For more information on spinal hygiene, contact 1-800-Doc-Tony or watch this video.