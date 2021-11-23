Enter here: Your chance to win a VIP package to the Jacksonville Symphony

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Want to get into the holiday spirit?

Well, we have some good news: The Jacksonville Symphony is putting on a Holiday Pops show, and you have the chance to snag a VIP package. From now until Dec. 5, you can enter to win VIP tickets, which include four box seats. This package also includes valet parking and an autographed program.

The contest form is below -- fill it out for your chance to win.

The contest runs Nov. 27 through Dec. 5, with the drawing taking place on “The Morning Show” Dec. 6.

Good luck!