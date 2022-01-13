K9s For Warriors aims to end veteran suicide

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD and conditions like traumatic brain injury.

The group says that with the majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, “this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery.”

We took a look at K9s For Warriors’ main campus, and saw how the team at Shark Coatings transformed the patios at the Warrior House.

Shark Coatings would like to encourage everyone in the community to learn more at K9sForWarriors.org.