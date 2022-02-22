How to make the absolute best green beans

We're learning how to work with natural, fresh and organic cuisine at Hakka Kitchen. Plus, learn about their wine offerings -- and what exactly "organic wine" means.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you keep meaning to eat more vegetables, especially the green ones, or you’re struggling to make them at home, perhaps this will offer you some inspiration.

Chef Marshall Ziehm, from Hakka Kitchen, prepared a wok full of green beans that looked absolutely mouthwatering in a recent episode of “River City Live.”

After all, the people at Hakka Kitchen are the pros when it comes to working with natural, fresh and organic cuisine.

The green beans Chef Ziehm prepared involve soy sauce, cashews and a little spice. Watch the video above to see how exactly he did it!

Plus, learn about Hakka Kitchen’s wine offerings -- and what exactly “organic wine” means. Here’s a hint: Not only is it more environmentally friendly, but these wines can be easier for those of us who have any sort of sensitivity to sulfite, Ziehm said.

The restaurant has more than 30 organic wine offerings on its menu, making it the largest organic wine list in Northeast Florida, according to Hakka Kitchen. They even offer a hard-to-find vegan wine that uses no animal products in its processing.

In addition to a tea pairing, they provide a recommended wine pairing for each entree they serve, as well.

Hakka Kitchen is hosting a special wine dinner on Saturday, Feb. 26. You can enjoy an appetizer, entree and glass of wine for $25. If you’ve never been to the restaurant, it might make for a great opportunity to enjoy the full experience.

Hakka Kitchen is a new restaurant under the House of Leaf & Bean brand. They offer Chinese countryside cuisine, and are located at Beach and San Pablo, near the Intracoastal Waterway. Hakka, meaning “guests,” references the Hakka people, a Chinese ethnicity. The menu features many family-favorite dishes, as well as creations picked up from overseas Hakka hometowns around the world.