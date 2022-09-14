These tips can help keep your energy bill low

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We could all use some tips on how to save money these days, right?

While it may seem impossible, there are actually some smart ways you can save money each month, and one of those ways can be on your electricity bill.

Most of us probably don’t think too much about ways we can shrink our electricity bills, but Florida Power and Light has some tips that could help reduce how much energy you use each month. After all, they are the experts on energy in Florida.

Set it and forget it

Higher temperatures often cause your air conditioner to work overtime as it tries to make up the difference between the outside temperature and your thermostat setting. As a result, each degree you raise the thermostat can help you save up to 3-5% on cooling costs.

Maintain airflow

To ensure that air is flowing effectively and efficiently throughout your home, clean or replace your air conditioner filter every month. Also, try to keep bedroom and other doors open, as closed doors can block airflow.

Ad

Keep your cool

To keep the sun, and heat, out, close shades, blinds and drapes whenever possible. Also, remember that fans cool down people, not rooms. Ensure fans are turned off when you leave a room, and your energy bill will thank you.

Reduce your water temperature

Bring the temperature down on your water heater to see the savings add up. You can save up to $5.90 per month by reducing the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees (based on forecasted weather data from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Take advantage of the cold wash cycle

Using cold water versus hot water for laundry days leads to savings. A household that washes four loads of laundry a week can save up to $8.30 per month by converting to a cold wash cycle (based on expected annual usage by appliance from Energy.gov Energy Saver).

Will you use any of these tips? Let us know in the comments below?