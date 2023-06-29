Sweepstakes: Here’s how you can get a free backyard makeover

Living in Florida comes with its perks, but the fact that we have weather that allows us to enjoy the outdoors nearly year-round might be one of the best.
Spending time in the backyard on a perfect day is nice, but we all probably envision doing it in a yard that has something to offer.
One sweepstakes promises to give you just that.
The Turner Pest Control sweepstakes will gift one lucky person with a nice backyard package that will include:
- One fire pit.
- A starter log pack, lighter and s’mores kit.
- Four Adirondack chairs.
- One cornhole set.
- One ThermaShield Mosquito System.
The prize is valued at approximately $5,119.
A winner will be announced on or around Sept. 1. After the winner is chosen, the Turner team will deliver the prize on a date that is agreed upon between them and the winner.
No purchase is necessary to enter.
Tap or click here to register for the sweepstakes today.