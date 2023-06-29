Sweepstakes: Here’s how you can get a free backyard makeover

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Living in Florida comes with its perks, but the fact that we have weather that allows us to enjoy the outdoors nearly year-round might be one of the best.

Spending time in the backyard on a perfect day is nice, but we all probably envision doing it in a yard that has something to offer.

One sweepstakes promises to give you just that.

The Turner Pest Control sweepstakes will gift one lucky person with a nice backyard package that will include:

One fire pit.

A starter log pack, lighter and s’mores kit.

Four Adirondack chairs.

One cornhole set.

One ThermaShield Mosquito System.

The prize is valued at approximately $5,119.

A winner will be announced on or around Sept. 1. After the winner is chosen, the Turner team will deliver the prize on a date that is agreed upon between them and the winner.

No purchase is necessary to enter.

Tap or click here to register for the sweepstakes today.