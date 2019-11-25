JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A division collapse over the past month has put the Jaguars in a familiar position at this time of the year.

The big question following Sunday’s 42-20 blowout loss to the Titans was if the team would make any immediate changes. That answer came Monday.

No changes at quarterback. No changes in the coaching staff.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that he didn’t plan on any moves or coaching tweaks to the staff in the midst of Jacksonville’s three-game losing streak.

“I feel like if it’s going to make our team better and help us win, then I have to do that,” he said. “When you make a decision like that you got to look at the staff, if there’s someone, if you can do it better. … I don’t believe there’s a change that I can make right now that would make sense for me, or this team, to help us win.”

Jacksonville (4-7) has been at its worst since beating the Jets 29-15 on Oct. 27. The Jaguars were crushed by the Texans (26-3), routed by the Colts (33-13) and then taken apart by the Titans on Sunday.

The Jaguars have been consistently inconsistent, with the second half in each of those games the hallmark of what has begun to feel like a lost season.

Jacksonville has been in contention in the first half in each of those games. After halftime, they have been outscored a combined 75-23. Against the Titans, the Jaguars entered the second half in a slugfest, down just 7-3.

Tennessee ripped off 28 points and built a 35-3 lead. Titans running back Derrick Henry, a Yulee High product, had a pair of touchdown runs just 16 seconds apart in the quarter.

“It’s like a tale of two tapes. You look at the first half in these games, and there’s more consistency,” Marrone said. “We’re doing a better job. The games are close. And then in the second half we become less consistent.”

Marrone again said that quarterback Nick Foles would stay the starter because he gives the Jaguars the best chance to win. Only Foles, who missed eight games after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1, has yet to win. He’s 0-3 in games that he’s started since signing a mega-deal in the offseason.

Rookie Gardner Minshew II went 4-4 as a starter.

“Does it take a toll? It does,” Marrone said of the losing. “But you have to take that energy, because if you don’t put that energy toward somewhere and you just start feeling sorry for yourself, then you’re not going to be able to overcome it.”