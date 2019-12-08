Florida, Georgia earn New Year’s Six bowl berths; 'Noles to Sun Bowl

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The bowl matchups began rolling out on Sunday afternoon, with Florida and Georgia earning New Year’s Six games, Florida State going to the Sun Bowl and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl getting its matchup for its 75th game.

The big ones first.

The ninth-ranked Gators (10-2) will face No. 24 Virginia (9-4) in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

Georgia, which got crushed by LSU in the SEC championship game on Saturday, will play No. 7 Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m.

The No. 5 Bulldogs played Texas in last season’s Sugar Bowl and lost 28-21.

According to multiple reports, the Gator Bowl will feature Indiana and Kentucky facing off in the 75th game on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m.

The Hoosiers (8-4) and Wildcats (7-5) feature rosters with four local players on them — defensive backs Khalil Bryant (First Coast) and Devon Matthews (Ribault) for Indiana, and offensive tackle Nick Lewis (Bolles) and defensive back Quandre Mosely (Glynn Academy) for the Wildcats.

Florida State (6-6) will play Arizona State (7-5) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.