Mark Brunell: Not many positives with this team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If there’s such thing as a good 4-8 football team in the NFL, the Jaguars played them Sunday in the Bank.

Actually, there is no such thing. But there is a 4-8 team that has absolutely come off the rails. That would be the Jaguars. The Jaguars continued their freefall by losing to the Chargers 45-10, their worst showing of the season.

The Jaguars have clearly hit rock bottom. There’s no way to sugarcoat it.

This is beyond a bad season. I hate to say it, but this has become one of the lowest points in team history. Of course, it has everything to do with such high expectations heading into 2019, but nobody could’ve predicted how far this team would fall.

What’s so troubling is that its not just one area of this team that has struggled. It’s everyone.

Players. Coaches. Front office.

When you’re this bad, everyone deserves the blame.

Sure, there have been some brights spots. Some good games. A few good moments.

Leonard Fournette’s 1,000-yard season. D.J. Chark and Gardner Minshew making a number of plays.

Yannick Ngakoue and rookie Josh Allen getting after the quarterback through the season. But it takes more than a few individuals to make a season. It takes a team. And this team has disappointed.

This season cant get over soon enough.

Changes are coming. Everyone knows that. And the process of getting this fixed starts in about three weeks. But with so many concerns, it’s hard to imagine a quick turnaround. It could be some time before the Jaguars establish themselves as a contender. Until then, the fans will have to continue to be patient. We’ve heard that quite a bit before.

Better days are ahead, Jaguars fans.